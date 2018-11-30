Fantasy Football Week 13 Starts, Sits: Advice For Toughest Lineup Decisions

It’s crunch time, folks.
Week 13 is the final week of the fantasy football regular season for many, and if you haven’t already secured a playoff spot, you’ll need to put forward your best effort in order to do so.
Don’t ruin your chances of winning a league title with a lineup mishap. We’ve got you covered with some roster tips in hopes of earning a Week 13 victory.
Here are NESN.com’s starts and sits for Week 13:
STARTS
Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens
Jackson likely won’t turn in a masterclass in passing Sunday, but that doesn’t mean the rookie QB won’t be a fantasy monster. The Atlanta Falcons’ defense has been among the worst this season, and there’s a good chance Jackson will be able to run wild in his third career start under center. Jackson posted a touchdown both through the air and on the ground last week, and as he gets more comfortable, the Ravens will be more inclined to let him loose.
Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
Ekeler will have another opportunity to shine in Week 13 as Melvin Gordon nurses a knee injury. The second-year back stuffed the stat sheet last Sunday, rushing for 35 yards and a score on five carries while catching 10 passes for 68 yards. The Pittsburgh Steelers feature a fairly stout defense, but the amount of touches Eckler is expected to receive provides more than enough upside.
Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks
Lockett is becoming Russell Wilson’s new favorite target as Doug Baldwin works through an injury. The speedster has been on a tear of late, catching five passes in each of Seattle’s last three games with two total touchdowns. The San Francisco 49ers are mediocre at defending the pass, so you can look for Lockett to take the top of the defense as the Seahawks continue their postseason push.
Kyle Rudolph, TE, Minnesota Vikings
Bill Belichick’s M.O. long has been taking away your best weapon(s), which in the Vikings’ case is the lethal wideout tandem of Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs. This should open the door for Rudolph, who is coming off a seven-catch performance against the Green Bay Packers. Not to mention, the New England Patriots have struggled to defend tight ends all season, allowing seven touchdowns to players at the position.
SITS
Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons
It’s admittedly tough to campaign benching Ryan, who’s thrown for 330-plus yards in seven of the Falcons’ 11 games this season. But the Ravens are tremendous against the pass, as the unit only has allowed one performance of 300-plus passing yards on the campaign. Ryan also has thrown an interception in three of his last four games, making him an even riskier start against Baltimore.
Sony Michel, RB New England Patriots
Michel is coming off his best game as a professional in Week 12, but it might be best to sit the rookie this Sunday. The Vikings’ front seven is flat-out ferocious, having allowed the fourth-fewest rushing yards in the league this season. In fact, Minnesota only has allowed three touchdowns on the ground in 2018. Michel still has yet to establish himself as a consistent pass catcher, so it’s probably best to look elsewhere for running backs this week.
Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns
Landry has been a total nonfactor of late, catching a combined five passes in the last two games against weak Cincinnati Bengals and Falcons defenses. This certainly is concerning for Landry, who isn’t a bonafide touchdown threat and typically makes his fantasy worth with catches in abundance. The Houston Texans are fairly strong against the pass, which could result in another quiet day for the speedy wideout.
Jimmy Graham, TE, Green Bay Packers
Much like many of the other tight ends who have come through Green Bay in recent seasons, Graham has been a disappointment for the Packers. The ninth-year pro has been particularly ineffective of late, catching a combined nine passes in his last five games. Graham only has two touchdowns on the season, while the Arizona Cardinals only have allowed three touchdowns to tight ends. A less-than-ideal matchup, indeed.
Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports
