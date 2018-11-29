Fantasy Football Week 13: Starts, Sits For Saints Vs. Cowboys ‘Thursday Night Football’

The Week 13 edition of “Thursday Night Football” should be a doozy for fantasy players.
The Dallas Cowboys will host the New Orleans Saints in a matchup of two highly talented NFC teams. The Cowboys got off to a slow start this season, but the addition of wideout Amari Cooper has revitalized the offense. And the Saints, of course, have been dominant all season.
However, not every player belongs in your lineup. Here’s who you should start and sit in Saints vs. Cowboys:
STARTS
Both quarterbacks
Drew Brees is a no-brainer. Dak Prescott, however, might be a surprise pick here. The Dallas signal-caller typically is a QB2, at best, but a matchup with the Saints’ generous secondary has Prescott poised to have a strong game.
Both Saints running backs
The Cowboys have one of the best rushing defenses in the NFL, but we still think Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram should be started in all formats. Kamara is a weekly start regardless of matchup, while Ingram is more dependent on touchdowns. We think Ingram will find the end zone at least once, and Kamara will get him to that point with big play after big play.
Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Cowboys
You should never bench Zeke.
Michael Thomas, WR, Saints
Thomas has come back to Earth a bit as Brees’ prolific ball-sharing has made New Orleans’ offense somewhat hard to predict. Still, when push comes to shove, Thomas is Brees’ favorite target, and that keeps him firmly in the WR1 conversation.
Amari Cooper, WR, Cowboys
Cooper is coming off an absolutely monstrous game. And while you shouldn’t quite expect eight catches for 180 yards and two scores, you should expect a strong game against a weak New Orleans secondary.
SIT
Both Defenses
Both of these defenses are strong fantasy options in most weeks, but we just think this game has shootout written all over it.
Cole Beasley, WR, Cowboys
The slot receiver has been useless since Week 6. Move on.
Tre’Quan Smith, WR, Saints
Smith regressed to his norm last week after an otherworldly performance in Week 11. Until we see some consistency, we can’t justify starting him.
Benjamin Watson, TE, Saints
Even at the ever-shallow tight end position, Watson is tough to start. He simply is too big of a risk to throw up a fat goose egg.
Thumbnail photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP