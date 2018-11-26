Fantasy Football Week 13 Waiver Wire: Best Pickups At Each Position

The biggest week of the fantasy football regular season has arrived: Week 13.
In most standard leagues, Week 13 is the final slate of games before the playoffs begin. That means if you’re right on the cusp of a postseason berth, you have to go for it all to make that last push for the playoffs. And if you’re in a league that uses total points for as the tiebreaker for playoff seeding, a high point output may be just as imperative as a win.
The waiver wire is pretty dry, sure, but if you need to throw a wrench into things and don’t know where to look, there are at least a couple options with “boom” potential to give you the push you need.
So, who should you consider adding in Week 13? Here are some of the best options at each position who are owned in 65 percent or fewer of Yahoo! fantasy football leagues.
Quarterback: Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns (55 percent owned in Yahoo! leagues)
Not that carving up the Cincinnati Bengals necessarily a huge accomplishment, but, well, Mayfield was solid in Week 12 any way you slice it.
At this point, the rookie signal-caller has become one of the most consistent players at his position that also remains on most waiver wires. Mayfield completed 19 of his 26 passes for 258 yards and four touchdowns in the win over the Bengals. That comes on the heels of a three-touchdown performance in his last outing, which was predated by three straight two-TD showings.
All of this is to say, if you’re going for it all and you need a quarterback, roll with the youngster.
Other quarterbacks to target: Lamar Jackson (BAL), Dak Prescott (DAL), Jameis Winston (TB)
Running Back: Josh Adams, Philadelphia Eagles (54 percent owned)
Adams has looked sharp for two straight weeks now and seems to be carving out a role in an Eagles backfield where really no one has a defined job.
In Philly’s 25-22 win over the New York Giants on Sunday, Adams carried 22 times for 84 yards and a touchdown, adding a little boost to his total with a two-point conversion. He also rushed for a touchdown in his seven-carry, 53-yard game in Week 11.
Given his massively increased workload between Weeks 11 and 12, his ceiling may be pretty high going forward.
Other running backs to target: Gus Edwards (BAL), LeGarrette Blount (DET), Doug Martin (OAK)
Wide Receiver: Adam Humphries, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (30 percent owned)
The Bucs may not be very good, but their offense can be a bit of a fantasy goldmine considering how they operate.
Enter Humphries, who has benefited from Dirk Koetter’s desire to have a pass-heavy offense, regardless of who is under center. Humphries has touchdowns in each of his last two games, catching all six of his targets for 54 yards in Tampa’s Week 12 win over the San Francisco 49ers.
Regardless of who is playing quarterback for the Buccaneers (which, if you’re keeping score at home, currently is Jameis Winston), Humphries has become a somewhat important part of the offense.
Other wide receivers to target: Josh Reynolds (LAR), Dede Westbrook (JAX), Taylor Gabriel (CHI)
Tight End: Cameron Brate, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (65 percent owned)
Brate being 65-percent owned tells you all you need to know about how dreadful the tight end selection has been this season.
He’s not targeted overly often, but he’s had his number called enough this season to where he’s recorded four touchdown catches. He matched his season-high Sunday with three grabs, while also reeling in a score in the win over the Niners.
We’ll be real: Brate isn’t a great option, but neither is anyone else.
Other tight ends to target: Chris Herndon (NYJ), Vernon Davis (WAS)
Thumbnail photo via Jonathan Dyer/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP