Fantasy Football Week 9: Starts, Sits For Raiders Vs. 49ers ‘Thursday Night Football’

From a fantasy football perspective, “Thursday Night Football” has been surprisingly relevant this season.
The Week 9 edition, however, could be a dud.
The 1-7 San Francisco 49ers will host the 1-6 Oakland Raiders in a battle of two teams going absolutely nowhere. Neither team has many good players, meaning the matchup likely won’t offer much on the fantasy front.
Still, if you play your cards right, there could be some points up for grabs at Levi’s Stadium.
Here’s who you should start and sit in Raiders vs. 49ers:
STARTS
Jareed Cook, TE, Raiders. Cook has been somewhat boom-or-bust this season, but he still is among the most productive fantasy tight ends out there. Fresh off a 74-yard, one-touchdown performance in Oakland’s first game without Amari Cooper, we expect Cook to continue being a focal point of the Raiders offense.
Matt Breida, RB, 49ers. Breida has been so-so thus far, topping out as an RB2/RB3. We expect him to have a productive game against an Oakland defense that’s given up the third most points to fantasy backs this season.
George Kittle, TE, 49ers. Among the best options at a brutally thin position, Kittle is a weekly must-start until further notice.
SIT
Jalen Richard, RB, Raiders. People are high on Richard’s potential in a Marshawn Lynch-less Raiders offense — but we’re skeptical. Sure, he’s a lock for around 40 receiving yards per game, but his best rushing output still is just 24 yards, and he’s yet to score a touchdown this season. We’ll pass.
Both defenses. Both of these units are dreadful. Given how bad both offenses are as well, one of these defenses might have a productive game, but that’s too unpredictable to hitch your wagons to. Look elsewhere.
Both quarterbacks. Derek Carr could have a good showing, but he’s still way too inconsistent. And you’re obviously not starting C.J. Beathard, who’s questionable with thumb and wrist injuries. Yawn.
Alfred Morris, RB, 49ers. The veteran back hasn’t topped 67 rushing yards this season, and hasn’t scored since Week 3. He belongs on the waiver wire.
Marquise Goodwin, WR, 49ers. Goodwin was a solid fantasy option before Jimmy Garoppolo got injured, but he’s largely irrelevant now that Jimmy G is out for the season. Goodwin is a risky WR3, at best.
