Fed-Up Jets Fan Offers Straightforward Reason For Driving Drunk

Most football fans will experience a wide range of emotions throughout the course of the season.

There will be the elation that comes with a nail-biting win, as well as the sorrows produced from a heartbreaking overtime loss.

But for New York Jets fans, things have stayed pretty consistent.

The Jets have been one of the worst teams in the NFL in recent seasons and are bound for yet another disappointing campaign in 2018. And for one disgruntled Jets fan, New York’s prolonged struggles are driving him to reckless decisions.

According to an Associated Press report, 57-year-old Christopher Greyshock, a West Milford, N.J. native, was charged with drunken driving early Sunday evening. Wayne, N.J. police say Greyshock rear-ended another vehicle roughly an hour after the Jets suffered a 31-point loss to the Buffalo Bills, marking their fourth straight defeat.

Greyshock reportedly told officers, “I drank too much because the Jets suck.”

The Jets most certainly aren’t good, but to avoid further legal troubles, Greyshock (and the rest of the fanbase) should make sure to suffer responsibly moving forward.

