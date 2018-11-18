Fenway Hurling Classic Live Stream: Watch Ancient Irish Sport Online

Four teams will descend on Fenway Park on Sunday to compete for the coveted Players Champions Cup in the ancient Irish sport of hurling.

Defending champion Clare will defend its title against Cork, Wexford and 2018 All-Ireland champion Limerick.

Here’s the tournament schedule:

12:45 p.m. ET — Semifinal 1: Clare vs. Cork

1:50 p.m. — Semifinal 2: Limerick vs. Wexford

3:10 p.m. — Final match

4:15 p.m. — Presentation of the Players Champions Cup

This is the third time in four years that the “world’s fastest field sport” will take place at America’s Most Beloved Ballpark, and those outside the United States can watch the game in the video player above. Inside the U.S.? Watch all four matches on NESN, NESN National or NESNgo (authentication required).