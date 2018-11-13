Fenway Park Organist Shares List Of All 749 (!) Songs He Played This Year

Have you ever sat back and wondered, “Man, I wonder what songs the Fenway Park organist played this season?”

No? Yeah, we haven’t either. At least, we hadn’t until Josh Kantor tweeted an absolute bombshell Tuesday afternoon.

The Fenway organist took it upon himself to share a list of all 749 (!) song requests he played during the 2018 season. And, well, let’s just say it’s not the easiest thing to decipher.

Here are the 749 song requests I played on the Fenway organ in 2018 (click/tap to enlarge). Thanks for making the best job be also the weirdest job. pic.twitter.com/tsFVeKT6It — Josh Kantor (@jtkantor) November 13, 2018

That literally looks like a bunch of static on an old rear-projection TV.

So, what are the takeaways? First of all, people can request some pretty crappy music (Imagine Dragons). But it was refreshing to see that more than a few fans had respectable taste (Neutral Milk Hotel, old Arcade Fire).

And then, of course, there are those who request “Chocolate Rain” by the incomparable Tay Zonday. Respect.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images