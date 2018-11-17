Football At Fenway: Inside Look At Transformation For Harvard Vs. Yale

BOSTON — Fenway Park’s gridiron transformation is complete.
The Boston Red Sox’s historic home, which just weeks ago hosted the World Series, welcomed Harvard and Yale on Saturday for the 135th edition of the “The Game.” Never before had the two Ivy League squads played on Jersey Street.
As expected, Fenway looks, feels and sounds awfully different during a college football game. Scroll through the photos and tweets below for an inside look at the park’s stunning transformation
Here’s Fenway the night before:
And here it is on game day:
Here’s a view of the field from center field:
Not every day you see a kicker’s net on Fenway grass.
Here are a few shots from the bullpens:
Here’s a look from the left field line/Mookie Betts territory:
And here’s a view of the field from the Red Sox dugout:
Now take a look at a few photos from behind home plate (well, where it normally would be) and along the third base line:
If you’re a Red Sox fan, Fenway’s most noteworthy transformation can be seen outside the park, on Jersey Street. Here’s the 2018 World Series champions banner:
Another unrelated — yet still noteworthy — change: the under-construction Four Seasons hotel and private residences, otherwise known as “One Dalton.” When finished, the building will be the third tallest in Boston.
Red Sox fans are used to seeing the Prudential building behind right field at Fenway, but now the building has some sky-scraping company.
OK, let’s get back to football. Here are some sights and sounds from “The Game”:
Thumbnail photo via NESN/Dakota Randall
Powered by WordPress.com VIP