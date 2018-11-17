College Football

Football At Fenway: Inside Look At Transformation For Harvard Vs. Yale

by on Sat, Nov 17, 2018 at 1:46PM

BOSTON — Fenway Park’s gridiron transformation is complete.

The Boston Red Sox’s historic home, which just weeks ago hosted the World Series, welcomed Harvard and Yale on Saturday for the 135th edition of the “The Game.” Never before had the two Ivy League squads played on Jersey Street.

As expected, Fenway looks, feels and sounds awfully different during a college football game. Scroll through the photos and tweets below for an inside look at the park’s stunning transformation

Here’s Fenway the night before:

And here it is on game day:

Harvard vs. Yale at Fenway Park

NESN/Dakota Randall

Here’s a view of the field from center field:

Fenway Park

NESN/Dakota Randall

Not every day you see a kicker’s net on Fenway grass.

Fenway Park

NESN/Dakota Randall

Here are a few shots from the bullpens:

Fenway Park

NESN/Dakota Randall

Fenway Park

NESN/Dakota Randall

Fenway Park

NESN/Dakota Randall

Fenway Park

NESN/Dakota Randall

Here’s a look from the left field line/Mookie Betts territory:

Fenway Park

NESN/Dakota Randall

Fenway Park

NESN/Dakota Randall

And here’s a view of the field from the Red Sox dugout:

Fenway Park

NESN/Dakota Randall

Now take a look at a few photos from behind home plate (well, where it normally would be) and along the third base line:

Fenway Park

NESN/Dakota Randall

Fenway Park

NESN/Dakota Randall

Fenway Park

NESN/Dakota Randall

Fenway Park

NESN/Dakota Randall

Fenway Park

NESN/Dakota Randall

If you’re a Red Sox fan, Fenway’s most noteworthy transformation can be seen outside the park, on Jersey Street. Here’s the 2018 World Series champions banner:

Fenway Park

NESN/Dakota Randall

Another unrelated — yet still noteworthy — change: the under-construction Four Seasons hotel and private residences, otherwise known as “One Dalton.” When finished, the building will be the third tallest in Boston.

Red Sox fans are used to seeing the Prudential building behind right field at Fenway, but now the building has some sky-scraping company.

Fenway Park

NESN/Dakota Randall

OK, let’s get back to football. Here are some sights and sounds from “The Game”:

Thumbnail photo via NESN/Dakota Randall

