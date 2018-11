The Boston Bruins dropped their second straight game to open their four-game road trip, falling 1-0 in overtime to the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Friday night.

NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava brings you the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts of the game detailing the performances of Tuukka Rask and Connor Clifton, who made his NHL debut.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports