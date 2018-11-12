Ford F-150 Final Five Facts: Jaroslav Halak Sharp In Bruins’ Win Over Vegas

The Boston Bruins closed out their four-game homestand in dominating fashion, defeating the defending-Western Conference champion Vegas Golden Knights, 4-1, on Sunday night at TD Garden.

Key contributors in the victory included the Bruins’ red-hot first line, rookie Jeremy Lauzon, who got his first career NHL goal and Jaroslav Halak, who improved his save percentage to .945.

NESN.com’s Rachel Holt has the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts from last night’s game in the video above.