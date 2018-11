The Boston Bruins got off to a hot start against the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night as Jake DeBrusk cashed in for two goals, but it was all downhill from there.

Zdeno Chara left the game with a lower-body injury and the Avalanche scored five unanswered goals as the Bruins lost 6-3 in Denver.

NESN.com’s Courtney Cox gives you the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts of the game in the video above.