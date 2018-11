Jaroslav Halak and Tuukka Rask have been battling to be the Boston Bruins’ number one goalie all season long and Thursday night’s game against the Vancouver Canucks did absolutely nothing to settle the debate.

Halak allowed five goals on 19 shots and Rask gave up three on 14 as the B’s lost to the Canucks, 8-5, at TD Garden.

