Formula 3 Driver Fractures Spine In Scariest Racing Crash You’ll Ever See

Sophia Floersch somehow, someway, is (relatively) OK.

The 17-year-old German Formula Three driver suffered a fractured spine in an absolutely terrifying wreck at the 2018 Macau Grand Prix on Sunday. Floersch was found conscious before being taken to a hospital, where she was diagnosed with a spinal fracture, according to ESPN. The teen driver later tweeted she was “fine” but will undergo surgery Monday.

Floersch launched into the barriers along the edge of the track after her car vaulted over another. She was clocked at 171 mph at the time of the wreck, according to ESPN.

You can watch video of the crash below:

(Warning: Some might find the clip difficult to watch.)

Terrifying! A crash in the Formula 3 Macau Grand Prix has to be seen to be believed. Early reports suggest everyone involved survived. pic.twitter.com/jc4TXOdNn0 — Herald Sun Sport (@heraldsunsport) November 18, 2018

Unbelievable.

(You can click here to see another angle of the wreck.)

Here’s Floersch’s tweet:

Just wanted to let everybody know that I am fine but will be going into Surgery tomorow morning. Thanks to the @fia and @hwaag_official @MercedesAMGF1 who are taking great care of me.

Thanks to everybody for the Supporting messages.

Update soon. — Sophia Floersch (@SophiaFloersch) November 18, 2018

Floersch’s car reportedly landed in an area populated by photographers and race officials. Four were hospitalized with serious — although not life-threatening — injuries.

Japanese driver Sho Tsuboi, who Floersch launched over before hurting into the barrier, was taken to the hospital for lower back pain, per ESPN.

Thumbnail photo via Twitter/HeraldSunSport