Frederik Andersen Makes Slick Save On Jake DeBrusk In Leafs’ 4-2 Win

The Boston Bruins had a hard time solving Frederik Andersen on Monday night.

The Toronto Maple Leafs veteran netminder stopped 38 of the 40 shots that were sent his way, as only David Pastrnak was able to light the lamp for the Bruins in the Leafs’ 4-2 win at Scotiabank Arena.

One of Andersen’s best saves came when he stonewalled Boston winger Jake DeBrusk on a rip from the point.

Danton Heinen brought the puck into the offensive zone and rifled a pass to a late-arriving DeBrusk. The winger gave it a massive blast, but Andersen was able to turn him away with a stellar glove save.

To see the play, check out the TD Bank Save of the Game above.

Thumbnail photo via Thumbnail photo John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images