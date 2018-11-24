Giancarlo Stanton On Trade Block? Yankees Reportedly Might ‘Try’ To Move Slugger

No player is safe from the Major League Baseball offseason rumor mill.

Exhibit A: Giancarlo Stanton, who dominated headlines last winter, and now finds himself the subject of rumblings once again.

The New York Yankees slugger had a strong first season in the bronx — .266 average, 38 homers, 100 RBIs — but suffered an underwhelming postseason. And the Yankees front office might not be sold on the 29-year-old superstar, as the club might consider dealing him this offseason, The Boston Globe’s Nick Cafardo reported Saturday.

From Cafardo’s weekly MLB notebook:

“There are also long-shot rumblings about the Yankees trying to move Giancarlo Stanton,” Cafardo wrote. “Obviously it’s a massive contract, but if the Dodgers ever felt they needed to do something splashy, Stanton isn’t that far-fetched, since that’s one team to which he would likely approve a trade.

“Nor would it be far-fetched if the Giants wanted a big hitter to give their staggering offense a jump start, or if the Phillies decided to include Stanton on their list of superstars to acquire. Stanton has about $260 million remaining on his contract over the next 10 years. That would be cheaper than acquiring Machado or Bryce Harper.”

Admittedly, that’s as rumor-y ass rumors get.

Still, with the Yankees clearly angered over the Boston Red Sox winning another World Series championship, fans should expect a busy offseason from the “Evil Empire.” New York reportedly already has its sights set on star free agents Manny Machado and Bryce Harper.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images