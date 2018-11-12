Giants Vs. 49ers Live Stream: Watch ‘Monday Night Football’ Game Online

The NFL’s Week 10 “Monday Night Football” tilt isn’t exactly a clash of the league’s best.

A woeful 1-7 New York Giants team is out in the Bay Area to take on an equally abysmal 2-7 San Francisco Giants squad. Both sides already have their sights set on next season, but at least Nick Mullens is a player worth watching.

Here’s how and when to watch Giants vs. 49ers:

Start Time: Monday, Nov. 12 at 8:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports