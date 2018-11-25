Giants Vs. Eagles Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 12 Game Online

All of a sudden, the NFC East is wide open.

Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith went down for the season in Week 11, meaning the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys and, to a lesser degree, New York Giants all could make the push for a playoff spot.

That push will continue with a tilt between the Giants and Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. The defending Super Bowl champs have been underwhelming this season, but by no means are out of contention.

Here’s how and when to watch Giants vs. Eagles:

Start Time: Sunday, Nov. 25, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images