Go Behind The Scenes Of Joe Kelly, Red Sox’s Trip To Bruins Game

If you were looking for a reminder that the Boston sports family is a close one, look no further than the Red Sox’s World Series trophy tour.

Since claiming the Fall Classic on Oct. 28, Red Sox players and executives have been spreading the joy around the region, paying visits to other teams in the area. After trips to Boston Celtics and New England Patriots games, Joe Kelly capped things off with a visit to Monday’s Boston Bruins game.

Kelly — who you’ll remember was well-received at TD Garden back in April when the Red Sox-New York Yankees brawl was shown on the JumboTron — was joined by owner John Henry and Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy to provide the ceremonial puck drop before the B’s tilt with the Dallas Stars.

Tuesday night, the Red Sox Twitter account shared a behind the scenes look at Kelly’s time on Causeway Street.

Took the celebration to the ice last night! Thanks, @NHLBruins! pic.twitter.com/eGMvugOofr — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) November 7, 2018

The Bruins ended up winning in overtime, meaning all three teams the Sox visited won that night. Maybe they should come around more often.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images