Go Inside Patriots’ Broadcast Booth During Flea Flicker Vs. Packers

Ever wonder what the New England Patriots’ radio broadcast booth looks like during a big play?
You know, when you can hear 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Scott Zolak freaking out while Bob Socci casually delivers the play-by-play?
The Patriots on Monday tweeted a video of the booth during New England’s thrilling flea flicker Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers. It’s a pretty interesting watch, most notably because of how separated Zolak and Socci are from one another.
Take a look:
We only can imagine how this booth looked during some of New England’s most memorable moments.
As for the flea flicker, the play was a key moment in the Patriots’ eventual 31-17 win over Green Bay. New England head coach Bill Belichick, for one, couldn’t stop talking about the play Monday morning.
