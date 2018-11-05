Goats Wearing Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers Jerseys Have Their Own Battle

Gillette Stadium is hosting a battle of the GOATs Sunday night as the New England Patriots go up against the Green Bay Packers.

It’s long been a conversation about who the better quarterback is: Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers. Both No. 12s certainly are elite at their position and each have appeared on NFL’s biggest stage in the Super Bowl.

Brady just so happens to have four more rings than Rodgers.

The conversation likely will be discussed for years to come and well after the two call it quits. But it certainly won’t stop people from talking about it in the present.

With the two QBs battling it on the gridiron, two (actual) goats had their own battle. The animals donned a Rodgers and Brady jersey as they butted heads to see who the GOAT really is.

It sure looked like Brady (the animal goat) won that matchup.

