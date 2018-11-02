Gordon Hayward Clears Latest Comeback Hurdle In Celtics’ Win Vs. Bucks

Gordon Hayward’s return to the Boston Celtics hasn’t been perfect, as the star forward has understandably shown rust after missing nearly a calendar year while rehabbing the dislocated ankle and fractured tibia he suffered in his Celtics debut last season.

The former All-Star is averaging 11.3 points on 42.9 percent shooting through seven games this season, but he cleared a big hurdle in his comeback Thursday in the Celtics’ 117-113 win over the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden.

Hayward had his best game of the season, scoring 18 points on 6-for-11 shooting, including 3-for-5 from 3-point range. While the overall performance was a plus, the key moment came in the second quarter when Hayward skied to block a layup by Bucks guard Pat Connaughton and came down with his full weight on the same left leg that suffered the gruesome injury last season.

But unlike the horrific events of last season, Hayward sprung to his feet and jogged back on defense. The Butler product knows that was a big moment in his journey back to his All-Star form.

“I can feel it right now,” Hayward said after the game, via ESPN. “It’s definitely a little bit sore … something new that I haven’t done in a while. Those are things I just have to work through, maybe some scar tissue that I can grind out a little bit. It did feel a little bit sore, but I think it held up just fine.

“I have to get knocked down. I have to land on that one foot a little awkwardly, just so mentally I know I can do it, but also physically I can hold and be strong.”

Thanks to a franchise record 24 3-pointers, and strong play from Hayward and Kyrie Irving, the Celtics handed the Bucks their first loss of the young season.

While the win was important, Hayward’s progress is the headline. His continued improvement gives Boston another dangerous scorer on the perimeter, which in turn will free up shots for Irving and Jayson Tatum and allow them to attack the defense off the ball. In the win over the Bucks, Hayward displayed the ball-handling prowess he possessed as a member of the Utah Jazz and the athleticism to be the quality defender he was prior to his injury.

It won’t return all at once, but Thursday was an encouraging day for Hayward and the Celtics’ NBA Finals hopes.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images