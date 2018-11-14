Gordon Hayward, Jaylen Brown Ready To Turn Things Around For Celtics

It hasn’t been the best start to the Boston Celtics’ season through their first 13 games, but the team is looking forward to turning it around Wednesday night.

The C’s begin a three-game homestand when they welcome the Chicago Bulls to TD Garden on Wednesday. Despite a 7-6 record, the team knows it’s capable of playing better, and two of their promising players are ready to break out of the slump.

Both Gordon Hayward and Jaylen Brown aren’t playing up to expectations, but they know what needs to be done in order to get up to speed. To hear from Hayward and Brown, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.