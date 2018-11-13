Gordon Hayward Offers Helping Hand To Caris LeVert After Guard’s Foot Injury

Caris LeVert will have more than just his Brooklyn Nets teammates to turn to as he embarks on his road to recovery.

LeVert appeared to sustain a nightmarish leg injury Monday night when he awkwardly crashed to the floor in the second quarter of the Nets’ matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves. The third-year guard was carted off the Target Center floor before being taken to a nearby hospital via ambulance.

The Nets guard received an outpouring of support across the NBA upon going down, including from Gordon Hayward, who lost his 2017-18 campaign to a gruesome leg injury sustained in the season opener.

Gordon Hayward on Caris LeVert’s injury: “I know first-hand what it’s like. If he wants to reach out, he knows how to get a hold of me.” — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 13, 2018

Best wishes and prayers to @CarisLeVert on a speedy recovery! The journey back is hard, but you’ll be stronger in the end. Please reach out if you need anything! — Gordon Hayward (@gordonhayward) November 13, 2018

Luckily for LeVert, his injury isn’t nearly as bad as Hayward’s was. The Nets released a medical update Tuesday, in which they revealed LeVert will not require surgery and should be able to return to all basketball activities without limitations at some point this season.

Still, the 24-year-old will need to put in a good deal of rehab work before steps back on the court. And considering Hayward has been there and done that, LeVert might be wise to give the Boston Celtics forward a call.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports