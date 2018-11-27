Hanley Ramirez’s Comeback Bid In Dominican Winter League Off To Powerful Start

Hanley Ramirez seems very intent on making a comeback, and so far, so good.

The former Boston Red Sox first baseman didn’t return to the big leagues after the club officially released him in June, but a stint in the Dominican winter league seems to indicate the slugger is serious about regaining his big league status.

Ramirez currently is playing for the Tigres del Licey in the Dominican Winter League where he’s appeared in seven games thus far. Ramirez has already displayed the power stroke that earned him a hefty contract from the Red Sox prior to the 2015 season.

In just seven games, Ramirez already has a pair of home runs and has driven in seven runs to go along with a 1.004 OPS. Obviously, the Dominican league pales in comparison to the big leagues, but Ramirez looks to be in shape, and the swing still looks pretty good.

The 34-year-old appeared to enjoy his time away from the game over the course of the summer, and who wouldn’t? He essentially got paid the rest of his $22.75 million salary for 2018 to do nothing, and he’s bound to get a World Series ring after the Red Sox went on to win it all without him.

Whether he’s able to parlay his winter ball showing into another shot at the bigs remains to be seen.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images