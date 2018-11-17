Harvard Vs. Yale: Crimson’s Convincing Win Marred By Serious QB Injury

BOSTON — Harvard won the 135th edition of the “The Game” on Saturday — but at a great cost.
The Crimson, thanks to a 17-point fourth quarter, dominated Ivy League rival Yale for a convincing 45-27 win at Fenway Park. It was the highest-scoring game in the history of the storied rivalry, as well as the first time since 1894 that Harvard and Yale squared off somewhere other than their respective campuses.
Late in the fourth, with the game well in hand, Harvard senior quarterback Tom Stewart went down with what appeared to be a serious injury. Stewart eventually was carted off the field to an apprehensive ovation from the sellout crowd.
After the game, Crimson head coach Tim Murphy provided an update on Stewart, who was doubtful all week because of other injuries.
“I don’t know what the injury is yet,” Murphy said after the game. “I’ve talked to our sports medicine people … and they said it could be a hip dislocation which, if it is, would be a very significant injury. Heartbreaking for that to happen that late in the game, that late in his career.
” … It’s just heartbreaking to see his season have to end that way.”
The Crimson later offered another update on Stewart.
Stewart understandably will rue the play — a quarterback keeper — that forced him to exit his final game in such agonizing fashion. However, the Dallas native can hold his head high knowing he capped his collegiate career with an excellent performance, one that helped Harvard end Yale’s two-game winning streak in “The Game.”
Stewart completed 18 of 27 pass attempts for 312 yards and three touchdowns to go along with an interception. He connected on plays of 38, 43, 22, 31 yards — just to name a few. Stewart also helped Harvard put up the most points (45) and total yards (578) it ever has in a game against Yale.
Stewart’s injury aside, the first Harvard-Yale game at Fenway Park should be considered a huge success. The park largely was full, and the crowd was engaged throughout what truly was an entertaining football game.
Harvard finished its season 6-4 overall and 4-3 in Ivy League play, while Yale finished 5-5 overall and 3-4 in conference play. As for the rivalry, Yale still holds the all-time edge with 67 wins to Harvard’s 60. There have been eight ties.
