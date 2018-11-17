Harvard Vs. Yale Live: Updates, Highlights From ‘The Game’ At Fenway Park

BOSTON — Fenway Park is ready for some football.
The home of the Boston Red Sox will host Harvard and Yale on Saturday in the 135th edition of “The Game.” Yale has won the last two meetings between these two storied teams, and currently leads the all-time series with 67 wins to Harvard’s 59 (there have been eight ties).
Of course, this is much more than a matchup of 5-4 Ivy League teams. In addition to being the latest installment of one of the oldest rivalries in all of sports, Saturday’s game will be played within the scenic walls of historic Fenway Park for the very first time.
Follow the live blog below for updates and highlights throughout Harvard vs. Yale.
Thumbnail photo via NESN/Dakota Randall
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
Took Yale five tries, but they finally punch it on. O’Connor on the 1-yard sneak. Tie game with 11:49 left in Q3.
Yale drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 3:11