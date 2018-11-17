College Football

Harvard Vs. Yale Live: Updates, Highlights From ‘The Game’ At Fenway Park

by on Sat, Nov 17, 2018 at 11:44AM

BOSTON — Fenway Park is ready for some football.

The home of the Boston Red Sox will host Harvard and Yale on Saturday in the 135th edition of “The Game.” Yale has won the last two meetings between these two storied teams, and currently leads the all-time series with 67 wins to Harvard’s 59 (there have been eight ties).

Of course, this is much more than a matchup of 5-4 Ivy League teams. In addition to being the latest installment of one of the oldest rivalries in all of sports, Saturday’s game will be played within the scenic walls of historic Fenway Park for the very first time.

Follow the live blog below for updates and highlights throughout Harvard vs. Yale.

Thumbnail photo via NESN/Dakota Randall

Dakota Randall Sat, Nov 17, 20182:15pm

Took Yale five tries, but they finally punch it on. O’Connor on the 1-yard sneak. Tie game with 11:49 left in Q3. 

Yale drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 3:11

Dakota Randall Sat, Nov 17, 20182:11pm

Harvard stuffs Yale on 3rd down, but Crimson flagged for targeting. Yale has new set of downs on the 8-yard line.

Dakota Randall Sat, Nov 17, 20182:09pm

If attendance is any indicator, Fenway’s first Harvard-Yale game was a huge success.

Dakota Randall Sat, Nov 17, 20182:08pm

O’Connor to Reed Klubnik for 48 yards has Yale knocking on the door.

Dakota Randall Sat, Nov 17, 20182:07pm

Great start to second half for Yale. O’Connor connects with Zane Dudek for 25 yards, Bulldogs ball at midfield.

Dakota Randall Sat, Nov 17, 20181:46pm

Here’s Taylor’s touchdown at the end of the half:

Dakota Randall Sat, Nov 17, 20181:43pm

Yale kneels it. Harvard up seven at halftime.

Dakota Randall Sat, Nov 17, 20181:40pm

Touchdown Crimson. Stewart connects with Tayler (again) for 19 yards on the score. 21-14 Harvard with :37 to go.

Dakota Randall Sat, Nov 17, 20181:39pm

Stewart connects with Brian Dunlap for 43 yards to the Yale 26. Stewart has shown off a strong deep ball today.

Harvard has it on second down at the Yale 19 with 44 seconds to go.

Dakota Randall Sat, Nov 17, 20181:35pm

Promising drive for Yale stalls around midfield. Harvard will take over with just under 1:30 in first half.

Dakota Randall Sat, Nov 17, 20181:28pm

Not much doing for Harvard on that drive. Yale will get the ball back with just over two minutes.

Dakota Randall Sat, Nov 17, 20181:24pm

Touchdown Yale. O’Connor connects with J.P. Shohfi for 16 yards. Game tied 14-14 with 5:26 left in half.

Bulldogs drive: 4 plays, 59 yards, 2:08.

Dakota Randall Sat, Nov 17, 20181:16pm

Stewart intercepted by Rodney Thomas II. Bulldogs ball on their own 41 with 7:30 left in first half.

Dakota Randall Sat, Nov 17, 20181:12pm

Adams’ 62-yard scamper was the second longest rush of the season for Harvard.

Dakota Randall Sat, Nov 17, 20181:08pm

Touchdown Harvard. Wideout Tyler Adams rushes it 62 yards to the house. 14-7 Harvard.

Dakota Randall Sat, Nov 17, 20181:06pm

Yale punts. Harvard takes over at its own 38. 9:24 left in Q2.

Dakota Randall Sat, Nov 17, 20181:02pm

Heck of a catch by Jack Cook on that last drive for Harvard.

Dakota Randall Sat, Nov 17, 20181:02pm

Solid turnout. Still say the crowd is Yale-heavy.

Dakota Randall Sat, Nov 17, 20181:01pm

Harvard drive stalls at the Crimson 44. Jon Sot punts 53 yards, downed at the Yale 3.

Dakota Randall Sat, Nov 17, 201812:53pm

Yale punts, Harvard takes over at its own 10.

Dakota Randall Sat, Nov 17, 201812:46pm

End of Q1: Harvard 7, Yale 7.

Dakota Randall Sat, Nov 17, 201812:46pm

Heck of a punt return by Melvin Rousse II. Brought it back 26 yards to put Yale at the Harvard 31.

Dakota Randall Sat, Nov 17, 201812:44pm

Crimson come up just short on 3rd-and-8. Yale should get ball back with good field position.

Dakota Randall Sat, Nov 17, 201812:40pm

Bulldogs initially line up like they’re going for two, then realign for the PAT before getting flagged for delay of game. PAT ultimately good, tie game with 2:39 left in first quarter.

Dakota Randall Sat, Nov 17, 201812:39pm

Touchdown Yale. Running back Alan Lamar punches it in from short distance.

Dakota Randall Sat, Nov 17, 201812:37pm

O’Connor takes a shot at the end zone, Harvard flagged for pass interference. Yale has the ball on the 3-yard line

Dakota Randall Sat, Nov 17, 201812:36pm

Yale converts on 3rd-and-long to set up shop at the Harvard 28-yard line. O’Connor to Jaylan Sandifer for 11 yards.

Dakota Randall Sat, Nov 17, 201812:32pm

And we’re back. 1st-and-10 Yale on their own 35-yard line.

Dakota Randall Sat, Nov 17, 201812:29pm

Yale offensive lineman Sterling Strother down on the field. Injury timeout.

Dakota Randall Sat, Nov 17, 201812:27pm

Here’s the touchdown:

Dakota Randall Sat, Nov 17, 201812:24pm

Harvard goes 84 yards on nine plays in 4:48.

Dakota Randall Sat, Nov 17, 201812:22pm

Touchdown Harvard. Stewart connects with Henry Taylor for a 23-yard score. Taylor’s sixth TD of the season.

Dakota Randall Sat, Nov 17, 201812:22pm

Little Wildcat formation from Harvard on second down. Running back B.J. Watson goes nowhere, though.

Dakota Randall Sat, Nov 17, 201812:20pm

Stewart connects with his running back, Aaron Shampklin, for 17 yards. Harvard now in the red zone.

Dakota Randall Sat, Nov 17, 201812:19pm

Wow. Harvard converts on a 3rd-and-12 with a 38-yard pass to Jack Cook. Nice ball from Stewart.

Dakota Randall Sat, Nov 17, 201812:14pm

And Yale gives it back to Harvard. Griffin O’Connor attempted a deep ball on 3rd-and-16, but Crimson safety Zack Miller comes up with the interception. Harvard takes over on the 16-yard line.

Dakota Randall Sat, Nov 17, 201812:12pm

Slow-arriving crowd starting to fill in. Definitely feels Yale-heavy.

Dakota Randall Sat, Nov 17, 201812:11pm

Good-looking opening drive for Harvard comes to a screeching halt as quarterback Tom Stewart fumbles on the Yale 47. Bulldogs take over near midfield.

Dakota Randall Sat, Nov 17, 201812:01pm

Cool moment before the game, as the two bands teamed up to perform the national anthem. Harvard’s band lined up in an “H,” while Yale’s set up in between to form a “Y.”

Dakota Randall Sat, Nov 17, 201811:56am

Here’s a look at both squads during warmups:

Dakota Randall Sat, Nov 17, 201811:46am

Welcome to Fenway Park, site of the 135h edition of “The Game.” We’ll update you with news, scores and highlights throughout Harvard and Yale’s highly anticipated matchup.

TMZ logo

© 2018 NESN

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties