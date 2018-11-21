Here Are Photos Of J.D. Martinez With An Elephant To Brighten Your Day

There’s no sense in beating around the bush here.

This story is about two things: Boston Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez and Asian elephants.

Martinez recently traveled to Thailand to do, well, whatever people do in Thailand. But somewhere along his journey, the 2018 World Series champion had a heart-to-heart with — you guessed it — an elephant. Martinez took to Instagram on Wednesday to share pictures from his unexpected hangout.

“Having a head to head with my new Thai friend! 🐘,” Martinez wrote. “#thailand🇹🇭 #gentlegiants #elephantconservation #familytrip”

(You can click here to view Martinez’s post.)

J.D. is crushing the offseason life. 👌 📷: @JDMartinez14’s IG pic.twitter.com/kyN1fUdYCc — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) November 21, 2018

That’s a lot of power in one photo.

Martinez, of course, is less than a month removed from leading the Red Sox to yet another World Series title. His incredible regular-season accomplishments, however, weren’t enough to land him the Edgar Martinez Outstanding Designated Hitter Award.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images