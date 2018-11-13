Here’s Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Tribute To Late NASCAR Legend David Pearson

The motorsports world still is morning the death of Dave Pearson, one of the greatest drivers in NASCAR history.

Pearson died Mondey at 83, and the racing community has shown out in droves to honor the driver known as NASCAR’s “Silver Fox.” Dale Earnhardt Jr., a racing legend in his own right, was among those to honor Pearson.

Here’s what Earnhardt tweeted Monday night:

David Pearson was one of the all time greats. Anyone who raced him will tell you he was the best. The Silver Fox lived up to his persona on and off the track. What a badass. RIP pic.twitter.com/LGGJ7ZIje9 — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) November 13, 2018

Pearson never had the financial backing or the marketing of someone like Richard Petty, his longtime rival. He also really only raced-full time in three seasons.

Despite that, Pearson left behind a considerable racing legacy.

He won the then-Grand National Series championship in each of his three full-time seasons. Pearson won the 1976 Daytona 500, is second on NASCAR’s all-time wins list with 105 (Petty is first with 200) and is a member of the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

