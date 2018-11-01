Here’s Skip Bayless’ Sensible Take On Tom Brady Vs. Aaron Rodgers GOAT Debate

Is Skip Bayless’ head leveling, or is he just unwilling to engage in a debate that has an obvious winning side?

The FOX Sports analyst weighed in on the Tom Brady vs. Aaron Rodgers GOAT quarterback debate on Thursday’s episode of “Undisputed,” claiming it’s so one-sided in the New England Patriots QB’s favor, he didn’t feel the argument wasn’t worth having. Bayless addressed the topic ahead of Sunday’s Week 9 game between the Green Bay Packers and the Patriots, their first meeting since 2014 and just the second Brady vs. Rodgers matchup in their storied careers.

"This is like Aaron Rodgers finally acknowledging that the Earth is round."@RealSkipBayless on Aaron Rodgers admitting Tom Brady's 5 Super Bowls "ends most discussions" pic.twitter.com/lYNZ8kBkCm — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) November 1, 2018

“This is like Aaron Rodgers finally acknowledging the earth is round,” Bayless said. “… the harder I think about this, the more absurdly laughable this ‘competition’ gets because there’s no debate here.

“The first quarterback in question, Aaron Rodgers has one long-ago Super Bowl that he played in and won. An that’s it. And the other quarterback, Tom Brady has played in eight Super Bowls and won five.”

The GOAT QB debate is flaring this week after Brady expressed his admiration for Rodgers, who reciprocated with kind words of his own.

Leave it to Bayless to move to shut down the debate, instead of joining the mutual love-fest.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images