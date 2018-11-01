Here’s When To Pick Up Free Tacos Thursday; Mookie Betts Earned Them For America

Mookie Betts gave the United States yet another reason to continue celebrating the Boston Red Sox.

Fast-food eaters can pick up a free “Doritos Locos” taco between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Thursday afternoon at Taco Bell locations throughout the U.S., thanks to the Red Sox outfielder. Taco Bell is honoring its “Steal A Base, Steal A Taco” promotional campaign, in which it doles out free tacos if any player stole a base during Games 1 or 2 of the 2018 World Series. Betts did the honor last Wednesday when he stole second base in Game 1 at Fenway Park.

Betts embodied much of America when he said after Game 1 he “really wanted some tacos” as he was darting toward second base.

The moment of taco truth now is upon us.

