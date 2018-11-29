Here’s Yet Another Way Red Sox Beat Yankees In 2018 Postseason

The Boston Red Sox decided to spread the wealth after their historic 2018 season. The New York Yankees, on the other hand, weren’t in the giving mood.

Before the playoffs began, the Red Sox voted to distribute 66 full shares of postseason revenue, partial awards equaling 10.02 shares and eight cash awards, according to The Boston Globe. After winning the 2018 World Series, the value of a full postseason share for the Red Sox was worth $416,837.72. The Red Sox only used 44 players during the season, which means the 66 full shares suggest the players made a big difference in the lives of the coaches and staff members who aren’t as well compensated as the players.

The Yankees, who were bounced by the Red Sox in the American League Division Series in four games, voted to give out only 45 shares of $43,082, which was 12 fewer shares than the next team, according to the New York Post. The Post reports assistant hitting coach P.J. Pilittere was granted half a share, analyst Zac Fieroh received nothing and “several support staffers had their shares cut from a year ago.”

Members of the coaching staff aren’t guaranteed a share but normally the team votes to give out shares to reward the hard work of the coaches and staff, especially those that travel with the team throughout the grueling season.

While this money might not mean much to some of the players, it is life-changing money for many members of the staff.

Kudos to the Red Sox.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images