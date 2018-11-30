How To Attend Red Sox 2018 World Series Documentary Premiere On Dec. 3

Want to relive the Boston Red Sox’s amazing 2018 World Series run? Well, you’re in luck.

Major League Baseball will host a 2018 World Series documentary premiere, presented by Mastercard, on Monday, Dec. 3, at the Emerson Colonial Theatre in Boston.

The one-night only, red-carpet event will begin at 6 p.m. ET, with the film showing at 7 p.m. ET.

Tickets are $30 and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Seating is general admission. You can purchase tickets by visiting RedSox.com/Documentary.

The festivities are expected to include appearances by Red Sox manager Alex Cora, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski and team president Sam Kennedy. The 2018, 2013, 2007 and 2004 World Series trophies also are expected to be present, as are Red Sox mascots Wally and Tessie.

The 80-minute documentary, narrated by Emmy Award winning actress Uzo Aduba, will be available on DVD and Blu-ray at MLBShop.com and where videos are sold near you on Tuesday, Dec. 4.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports