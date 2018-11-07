Is College Basketball Already Too Easy For Zion Williamson, Duke Freshmen?

There’s nothing wrong with a little hyperbole when your first steps are as good as Zion Williamson’s and those of his classmates.

The Duke basketball freshman enjoyed a stirring college-basketball debut Tuesday night in the Blue Devils’ 118–84 win over Kentucky. Williamson scored 28 points on 11 of 13 shooting, added seven rebounds and produced his own highlight reel, which ESPN was kind enough to compile for the sporting public.

ICYMI: Zion dropped 28, but the numbers against Kentucky don't do his debut justice 🔥pic.twitter.com/kVKD7k7ASK — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 7, 2018

In one game, Williamson, 18, proved much of the ballooning hype surrounding his arrival on the NCAA basketball scene is real, as did fellow blue-chip recruits R.J. Barret, who scored a Duke freshman record 33 points, and Cam Reddish, who added 22 points.

March and the accompanying madness still is months away, but it probably isn’t too soon to speculate how good Williamson and these Blue Devils might be this season. Especially when they’re making plays like this on Day 1 of their college careers.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images