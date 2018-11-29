Is This Final Argument For Tom Brady Over Aaron Rodgers In GOAT Debate?

The Tom Brady vs. Aaron Rodgers debate rages on because the debate shows need something to discuss.

While the New England Patriots quarterback dwarfs the Green Bay Packers star in the rings argument, those who back Rodgers say he’s the most talented thrower of the football in NFL history, somehow making him the GOAT.

There are a number of things for Patriots fans to use to bolster their argument for Brady, and Colin Cowherd gave them even more ammunition on The Ringer’s “Dual Threat with Ryen Russillo” podcast when he noted what he believes is one of the most important distinctions between the two legendary quarterbacks.

“I have been on this for six years,” Cowherd told Russillo and Bill Simmons. “Everybody now is like, ‘Rodgers is difficult.’ I had a coach tell me inside the Packers five years ago, ‘he’s Jay Cutler except he can play.’ It’s like he’s difficult. When your brother calls you out, when your dad calls you out — if your brother and dad were calling you out, I’d be like, ‘Bill is difficult.’ Drip, drip at some point the dam breaks. We got like nine guys now who have said — Greg Jennings, Jermichael Finley, his brother, his dad — after a while we got a theme here. He’s really difficult.”

For comparison, Cowherd offered this story about Tom Brady and Randy Moss.

“By the way, when I worked with Randy Moss I asked him off the air, I’m like, ‘tell me about Brady?’ He’s like, ‘best teammate ever.’ And that’s when they froze him out in that last game at Miami. He’s like, ‘best teammate I ever had.’ Randy struggled, you know, Randy can be difficult. Nobody badmouths Brady. You can’t find a coach. They are all like, ‘he’s the best guy ever.’ At some point, if seven people say the same thing then I believe that’s a thing.”

The case is just about closed on this debate.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images