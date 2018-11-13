Is This Hypothetical Point Spread For Patriots Vs. Alabama Too High?

Unless you’re a resident of Auburn, Ala., we probably can agree on one thing: the Alabama Crimson Tide are a damn good football team.
Through 10 games, Nick Saban’s team is 10-0 and has positively demolished their competition, including back-to-back shutout wins over LSU and Mississippi State.
Alabama’s dominance has, of course, led to the yearly speculation about whether or not a group of college athletes could compete with an NFL team. First of all, the short answer is no.
But for the sake of fun, the folks over at The Action Network spoke with Westgate bookmaker Jeff Sherman about the hypothetical point spread the Crimson Tide would face against each NFL team. We won’t spoil all 32 for you, but we will tell you the New England Patriots came in with the highest spread. According to Sherman, the Pats would be 49.5-point favorites against Alabama, while the lowly Oakland Raiders checked in as 31.5-point favorites.
Is that number too high? Based on a talent perspective no, but it’s hard to see Bill Belichick running up the score on his good friend Nick Saban. Plus, just as a gambling principle, we can’t abide by any team being favored by 50 points. Give us the Tide.
Oh, and in case you’re wondering, we’d take the Tide on the money line against the Raiders. (This is a joke.)
Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images
