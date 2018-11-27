It Sure Sounds Like Le’Veon Bell Wants To Sign With Colts In Offseason

Le’Veon Bell’s social media accounts quickly are becoming go-to spots for NFL rumors and rumblings.

The Pittsburgh Steelers running back spent a ton of time vague-tweeting vague-Instagramming during his highly publicized holdout, which lasted until Nov. 13. And now that Bell officially is ineligible to play for the rest of the 2018 season, attention has turned to his impending free agency.

Of course, no one has any idea where the All-Pro back ultimately will wind up. Bell, however, delivered a not-so-subtle clue Monday afternoon.

The NFL shared a graphic of Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, who quietly is putting together an MVP-caliber season. And a quick scroll through the post’s comments section revealed a rather suggestive response.

“Just imagine,” Bell wrote, along with three of those “looking eye” emojis that everyone loves using, for some reason.

Bell, without a doubt, would make an already-impressive Colts offense even more explosive. Despite infamously high usage throughout his collegiate and NFL career, Bell still is just 26 years old, and will be coming off a season in which he carried the ball zero times.

But you could make the case that Indianapolis would be foolish to break the bank for any running back, even one as good as Bell. Second-year back Marlon Mack is perfectly fine, and the Colts probably should spend their money on more crucial areas, such as defensive secondary and depth on the offensive line.

Still, it’s hard to argue against pursuing one of the greatest running backs of this generation.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images