Jacob Markstrom Stymies Bruins’ Power Play With Impressive Save On Brad Marchand

It wasn’t a banner day for Jacob Markstrom, but he did enough to get the job done.

The Vancouver Canucks netminder stopped 23 of 28 shots in an 8-5 win over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night at TD Garden. While Markstrom wasn’t a wall, he did have one impressive stop in the third period.

With the Canucks leading 6-4 and Boston on the power play, the puck found Brad Marchand, who had a good look to cut the deficit to one. Marchand blistered the puck, but Markstrom was able to slide over and make the save to preserve the lead.

To see the play, check out the TD Bank Save of the Game above.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images