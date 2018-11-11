Jaguars Vs. Colts Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 10 Game Online

The Jacksonville Jaguars will face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in a matchup of two teams that are… 3-5?

That’s right: The Jags and the Colts both are 3-5, and sit third and last in the AFC South, respectively. It’s also desperation time for both clubs, as the Houston Texans (6-3) currently are in control of the division.

Which team finally will turn things around? There’s only one way to find out.

Here’s how and when to watch Jaguars vs. Colts:

When: Sunday, Nov. 11 at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images