Jamal Murray, Nuggets React To Guard Heaving Late 3-Pointer Vs. Celtics

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray drew the ire of Boston Celtics players and fans alike Monday night.

With the Nuggets leading the Boston Celtics 115-107 in the final moments of the game, Murray threw up a 3-point attempt as time expired. At that point the game was well decided, and players already had begun shaking hands. But Murray, who had torched the Celtics all night and was at 48 points before the heave, made clear he was going for 50 points.

A shot like that breaks one of basketball’s few unwritten rules, and it “pissed off” C’s star Kyrie Irving after the game. Murray didn’t necessarily back down from the decision to pull the trigger, but said he didn’t mean it as a slight to his opponent.

“I don’t have any words for myself,” Murray said, via The Denver Post. “I just had no conscience. I really don’t care at that point. It’s the reason why I took that shot at that point. Everybody knew I was trying for 50. … I know half the team over there, so no hard feelings.”

“My emotion took over as it normally does when I get going like that,” Murray added, via Boston.com.

Only 21 years old and in his third NBA season, Murray still is learning the ins and outs of the league. That was something Denver head coach Michael Malone noted, as he voiced some support for the youngster while still chiding the decision.

Here is Malone on Murray taking that last shot: pic.twitter.com/BUf3hVy4qi — Nick Kosmider (@NickKosmider) November 6, 2018

The two sides won’t meet again until March 18 at TD Garden, so we’ll see just how short of a memory both teams have.

