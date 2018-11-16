Jarrett Jack Believes Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis Will Join LeBron James On Lakers

LeBron James surprised many when he elected to join the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency without another superstar joining him in Southern California.

But he shouldn’t have to wait too long to get his next Robin in the fold.

The Lakers will have the cap space to sign another max player next offseason, with Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Jimmy Butler and DeMarcus Cousins all set to hit the market.

While its expected LA will add another star to its core of James, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma and Lonzo Ball, one NBA player believes King James will add the second and third best players on the planet to his court next summer.

Jarrett Jack, who was waived by the New Orleans Pelicans on Oct. 13 and currently is a free agent, took to Twitter on Thursday to predict that both Durant and Anthony Davis will be joining forces with James next offseason.

Man if y’all thought the league was in trouble before they bout to mess around and have AD KD and Bron all on the same team 🤦🏽‍♂️ — JARRETT JACK (@Jarrettjack03) November 15, 2018

In 8 months quote me — JARRETT JACK (@Jarrettjack03) November 15, 2018

Let’s dissect this.

Durant has the option to opt out of his contract with the Golden State Warriors and become a free agent, which many expect the two-time NBA Finals MVP to do. The Lakers and New York Knicks have been floated as the likeliest landing spots for Durant if he indeed decides to bolt from the Bay Area, with LA reportedly holding a slight edge.

While the tandem of James and Durant would be ridiculous, the addition of Davis is something straight out of a video game. The Pelicans star did switch agents this summer, joining Klutch Sports which represents James and is run by his close friend Rich Paul. The Kentucky product is under contract through the 2020-21 season, though, so the Lakers would have to unload their young talent in order to land him if Jack’s premonition is to come true.

Is Jack’s idea far-fetched? Sure. But perhaps his brief stint with the Pelicans gave him some insight into Davis’ desire to head to Hollywood. Or, perhaps he was just messing with people on Twitter.

Thumbnail photo via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports Images