Jason Whitlock Apologizes To Bill Belichick For Bold Patriots Prediction

Jason Whitlock has been very critical of Bill Belichick in recent months, even predicting this would be a “season of destruction” for the New England Patriots head coach.

Well, the Patriots have won six games in a row after defeating the Green Bay Packers 31-17 on Sunday night and again look like legitimate Super Bowl contenders. And rather than sticking to his guns, Whitlock decided Monday to hold himself accountable and apologize to Belichick.

Not only did Whitlock admit Monday on FS1’s “Speak for Yourself” that he was wrong about Belichick’s demise. He also heaped tremendous praise on the football mastermind, calling him the “GOAT of GOATs” and suggesting Belichick’s legacy will loom even larger than that of quarterback Tom Brady.

Whitlock apologizes to Bill Belichick for his offseason criticism and for predicting this would be his season of destruction. Belichick is the GOAT of GOATs and his legacy will loom larger than Brady's. pic.twitter.com/nSN47QqThr — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) November 5, 2018

Of course, the Belichick vs. Brady debate is nearly impossible to solve, with each playing a huge role in New England’s five titles and eight Super Bowl appearances since the 2001 season. But Belichick’s track record speaks for itself — no pun intended, Jason — and it’s refreshing to see a skeptic own up to his inaccurate assessment as the Patriots march toward another successful season.

