Jay Groome Injury: Red Sox Top Prospect Announces Return, Shares Video Update

Jay Groome is on the comeback trail.

Groome, the Boston Red Sox’s top pitching prospect, is working his way back from season-ending Tommy John surgery. And on Monday, the 20-year-old left-hander resumed throwing — a major checkpoint in his recovery.

The 2016 first-round pick celebrated his return by thanking his supporters and sharing a video on Instagram.

“November 19th 2018 — wow what a ride it’s been to get to this day,” Groome wrote. “So many mixed emotions day in and day out. It’s been 240 days since I’ve injured my arm and 188 days since my surgery, I know this is just another step closer to the comeback but today is a day I’ve been working so hard to get to!

“Thank you to everyone whose been by my side up until now.. Until then just #waitonit⏰”

Groome underwent surgery on his left elbow in May, so he likely won’t return to game action until midway through next season, at the earliest. The Red Sox also would be wise to be extra cautious with their prized prospect.

The New Jersey native is 3-9 with a 5.37 ERA in his 17 minor league starts. That sample size, of course, is quite small.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images