Jaylen Brown Injury: Brad Stevens Provides Update On Celtics Guard

The Boston Celtics largely have avoided the injury bug this season, but that changed to some degree Saturday night in Dallas.

The Celtics added injury to insult in Saturday’s loss to the Mavericks when Jaylen Brown crashed to the floor after trying to block a Maxi Kleber layup attempt late in the fourth quarter.

Jaylen Brown left the game after this hard fall on his tailbone (@AAANe_MAnews) #AAANortheast pic.twitter.com/VZC951haOk — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 25, 2018

Brown’s awkward fall will force him to miss Monday’s clash with the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. But luckily for the 22-year-old and his team, Brown appears to have avoided serious injury.

#NEBHInjuryReport: Brad Stevens says Jaylen Brown’s X-rays came back negative, but Brown is “very sore” from his fall Saturday night. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 26, 2018

Stevens already has tweaked his starting lineup once this season with Gordon Hayward going to the bench, and now the Celtics coach will be forced to make another shuffle with Brown sidelined.

