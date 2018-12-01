Jaylen Brown Injury: Celtics Guard Shares Promising Update On Sore Back

Jaylen Brown’s slow start to the season got even more frustrating last weekend.

The Celtics guard awkwardly crashed to the floor late in the fourth quarter of Boston’s loss to the Dallas Mavericks last Saturday. Boston suffered a lower back bruise from the incident, causing him to miss Monday’s win against the New Orleans Pelicans as well as Friday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Speaking with reporters prior to Celtics-Cavs, Brown provided a promising update on his injury which indicated the ailment isn’t overly serious.

“I don’t think it compares to some of the injuries I’ve had before,” Brown said, per Boston.com’s Nicole Yang. “I don’t think it’s that bad, so I should be looking to get back on the court soon.”

“Soon” might not mean Saturday night in Minnesota, however, as head coach Brad Stevens indicated Brown “probably” won’t suit up for the Celtics’ matchup with the Timberwolves. It sounds like that could change based on Brown’s pregame workout, though.

“I didn’t test it as much as I’m going to test it (Saturday), so I’ll have a better understanding (Saturday) about where I’m at and the pain level and whether it’s bearable or not,” Brown said.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports