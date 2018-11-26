Jets’ Henry Anderson Apparently Didn’t Feel Cordarrelle Patterson Grab His Groin

When Cordarrelle Patterson appeared to grab Henry Anderson’s groin late in the New England Patriots’ win over the New York Jets on Sunday at MetLife Stadium, a number of questions arose.

Why did Patterson feel the need to squeeze a man’s private parts? Did he actually mean to? Why didn’t Anderson retaliate or react at all?

Well, Patterson cleared up his end of the ordeal after the game by admitting he employed the tactic because he didn’t want Anderson’s junk in his face.

As for Anderson, normally when someone grabs at a handful of the family jewels it warrants a response but that’s only if you know it’s happening.

“I mean, little stuff like that happens all the time, not necessarily stuff like that, but, there’s a lot of stuff that you’d have to have a camera right on,” Anderson said, per The MMQB’s Connor Orr. “You wouldn’t be able to see it from the TV copy.

“If I had felt it, there would have been … if he had actually grabbed, like—you know, my package there, I probably would have done something. But, I didn’t really feel anything. So, I don’t think he got a hold of it.”

Uh … he most certainly “got a hold of it.”

The Patriots won 27-13, but aside from Rob Gronkowski’s return to the end zone, Patterson’s groin grab was the most notable moment from the Week 12 clash even if Anderson didn’t feel it.

