Joakim Nordstrom Reacts To Scoring Game-Winning OT Goal For Bruins

The Boston Bruins got a much-needed two points Friday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The B’s returned home after securing four of a possible eight points and knew they had a tough task in the Pens, but thanks to Joakim Nordstrom’s overtime goal, Boston was able to secure the 2-1 victory at TD Garden.

After the game, Nordstrom said his teammates made scoring the goal easy for him. To hear what he had to say about the goal and how it feels to be on the winning end of overtime, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.