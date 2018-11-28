Joe Buck Explains Why He Believes Red Sox Won World Series Vs. Dodgers

You likely could make a list of reasons as to why the Boston Red Sox prevailed over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2018 World Series. But Joe Buck has a simple reason as to why they did.

The FOX analyst said in a phone interview Tuesday with WEEI.com the Red Sox were able to prevail as champions thanks in large to their offensive approach.

“… But the better at-bats belonged to the Red Sox, and to me, that’s why they won,” Buck said as transcribed by WEEI. “They fought to get on base, they went deep into at-bats, and they were able to put the bat on the ball, and get runs. I think that’s always going to help a team win.”

Those “better at-bats” also belonged to some unlikely Red Sox heroes. Steve Pearce, for example, was strong in the Fall Classic, going 4-for-12 with three home runs and eight RBIs. There also were only two games in the World Series that were decided by two or fewer runs — so Buck’s assessment of Boston putting the bat to the ball and getting runs on the board certainly holds true.

As such, taking opposing pitchers deep into at-bats and making solid contact fared well for Boston this season as it amassed 108 regular-season wins before taking home baseball’s highest honor.

Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images