John Moore Credits David Backes For Game-Winning Goal Vs. Canadiens

John Moore picked a great time to score his first goal of the season for the Boston Bruins, but he couldn’t have done it without David Backes.

With 2:57 left to play, Moore buried the puck in the net to give the B’s a 3-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night at Bell Centre.

After the game, Moore had heaps of praise for Backes, noting how he took a high-stick to the face before Boston went on the man-advantage and score the goal.

To hear from Moore, as well as Tuukka Rask, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.