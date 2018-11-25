Josh Allen Flexes On Jalen Ramsey After Jags Corner Calls Bills ‘Trash’

Jalen Ramsey’s trash talk is coming back to haunt him.

By now, you know the Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback is not one to hold back on his thoughts. He showed that earlier this year when he critiqued each NFL quarterback, particularly Josh Allen, calling the Buffalo Bills signal caller “trash” and “a stupid draft pick.”

Ramsey also said he hoped Allen would be the starting quarterback when the two teams met in Week 12. He indeed was, but the outcome couldn’t have been anything what the Jags corner wanted — especially after he confidently berated Allen.

The Bills trumped the Jags 24-21 and Allen not only threw a 75-yard touchdown, he rushed for a TD of his own in the fourth quarter and celebrated by mocking Ramsey.

We’re sure that felt good for Allen. For Ramsey? Not so much.

