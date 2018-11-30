Josh Gordon Ready To Play ‘Patriots Football’ Finally In Playoff Run

In six years with the Cleveland Browns, wide receiver Josh Gordon unsurprisingly never sniffed the postseason.

The closest he came was in 2014 when the Browns were 7-4 after 12 weeks with Brian Hoyer as their starting quarterback. The Browns lost five straight to finish the season with Hoyer, Johnny Manziel and Connor Shaw all starting games behind center.

Gordon is ready as his 8-3 New England Patriots get prepared for another playoff run.

“This part of the season is Patriots football,” Gordon said Thursday. “It’s what they’re known for. We’ve got to our foot to the gas and get it goin’.”

The Patriots like to say real football starts after Thanksgiving. And the Patriots should be playing their best football right now. Tight end Rob Gronkowski and right guard Shaq Mason returned to the offense in Week 12, and running back Rex Burkhead is coming back off injured reserve this week against the Minnesota Vikings.

“I think being in rhythm, being in sync, everybody going as fast as they can and just reacting allows you to play a lot more free,” Gordon said. And we’re in good rhythm together.”

Gordon also believes the Patriots can continue to build on what they showed in their 27-13 win over the New York Jets on Sunday.

“We build on plays made, plays missed and things that we think we need to perfect or just get better on,” Gordon said. “We always feel motivated, but it is some momentum I think coming off of last week’s road win. This game, we’re back at home in front of our fans and it’s a big game. And I think we’re going to step up to the plate and attack it.”

The Patriots finish the season at home against the Vikings, on the road against the Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers then back at home against the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets. They can clinch the AFC East in Week 14 against the Dolphins.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images